Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) PT Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $159.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 28,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $192,759.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

