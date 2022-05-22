Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of HWKN stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $8,747,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,042 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $3,190,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $2,397,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hawkins (Get Rating)
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
