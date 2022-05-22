HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.