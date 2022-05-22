HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMX Royalty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

