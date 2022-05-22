HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NYSE:HEI opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.15.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.