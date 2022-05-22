Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.13

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.13 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

