Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HERXF. Desjardins dropped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday.
HERXF opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $15.38.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.
