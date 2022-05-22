Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 484,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.