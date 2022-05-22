HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

