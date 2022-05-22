HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Boston Properties stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

