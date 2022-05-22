HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 991.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of AvePoint worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 4,359.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

AVPT stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $964.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

