HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $381,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH opened at $145.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $168.31. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $133.45 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.