HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,846 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Yum China by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,562,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,879,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $13,416,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

