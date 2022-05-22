HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,710 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.54 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.