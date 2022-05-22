HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 172 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of RLI worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Port Capital LLC increased its position in RLI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,900,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RLI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,609,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RLI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in RLI by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,760,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in RLI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 351,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,271,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.40. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $119.74.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.