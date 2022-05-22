HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,781 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

