HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

