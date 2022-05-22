HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

