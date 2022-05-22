HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,116 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $144.90 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $136.31 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average of $180.00.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

