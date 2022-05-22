HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 212.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 14,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 185,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,368 shares of company stock worth $14,632,508 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

