HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $2.32 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 994.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.