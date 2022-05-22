HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 98,594 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 206,335 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE BSM opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

