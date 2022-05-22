HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUFF. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,921,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BUFF opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.