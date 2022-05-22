HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 111,960 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,960 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

