HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $51.40 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68.

