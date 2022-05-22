HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,489 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

