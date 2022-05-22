HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $57.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.