HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Executive Network Partnering worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter worth $1,375,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter worth $170,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 11,290.5% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 203,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 0.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENPC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

