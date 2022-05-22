HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 42,398 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,398 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 187.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Hologic by 437.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 330,678 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,922,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.