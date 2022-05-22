HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,977,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 162,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

