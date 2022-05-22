HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

