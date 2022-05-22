Holderness Investments Co. Has $19.39 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.7% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,874,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average is $305.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.