Hovde Group Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $22.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Hovde Group to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSWC. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $515.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
