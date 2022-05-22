Hovde Group Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $28.00

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Hovde Group to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:SAR opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

