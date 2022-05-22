Hovde Group Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $28.00

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Hovde Group to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
NYSE:SAR opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.25.
About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.