Hovde Group Lowers Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Hovde Group to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

TSLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,773 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,376,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

