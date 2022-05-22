Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,869 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 281,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $19.81 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -165.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

