HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 4.2%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.58. 5,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 597,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
A number of research firms recently commented on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
