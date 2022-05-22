HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 4.2%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.58. 5,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 597,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

