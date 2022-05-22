I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 5%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.59. 8,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,201,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

