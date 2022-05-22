IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of IDACORP worth $39,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

