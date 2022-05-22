ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 16,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,102,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
