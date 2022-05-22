ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 16,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,102,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

