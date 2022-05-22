ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 5.1% Higher

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.71. 55,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,157,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $789.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.