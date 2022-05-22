Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 14.8%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 215,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 712,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.
About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.