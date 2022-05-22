Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 14.8%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 215,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 712,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of south-western British Columbia.

