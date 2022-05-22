Insider Buying: Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Buys $228,148.96 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EVC opened at $4.97 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entravision Communications by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

