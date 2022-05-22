Insider Buying: Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Buys $228,148.96 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE EVC opened at $4.97 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entravision Communications by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
