Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $480.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $585.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $367.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.00.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.