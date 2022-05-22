Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 25,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Shares of PDN stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

