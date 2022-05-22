Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 25,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $31.67 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

