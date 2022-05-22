Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,653 shares.The stock last traded at $162.32 and had previously closed at $161.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average of $167.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

