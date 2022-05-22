iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) to report sales of $99.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.24 million to $100.73 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $81.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $420.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.26 million to $424.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $518.03 million, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $542.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,883 shares of company stock worth $1,576,518 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,724,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,816,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,354,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRTC stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

