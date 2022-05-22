iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,653 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of iRobot worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in iRobot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in iRobot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in iRobot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IRBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of IRBT opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.