ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $430.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

